Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DOC. Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.92.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $17.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 3.42%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Theiler sold 27,200 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $492,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 222.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

