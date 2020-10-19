Philip Morris International (PM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Philip Morris International to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 4.92-5.07 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.92-5.07 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Philip Morris International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PM opened at $79.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.09. The company has a market capitalization of $123.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.91.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

