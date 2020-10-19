Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharming Group NV develops innovative therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders, specialty products for surgical indications and nutritional products. The advanced technologies of the Company include innovative and validated platforms for the production of protein therapeutics, technology and processes for the purification and formulation of its products. Its primary product Ruconest (R) is a recombinant human C1 inhibitor approved for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema in the European Union countries, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. Pharming Group NV is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

PHGUF has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pharming Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Pharming Group stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. Pharming Group has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $669.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.66.

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Pharming Group had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The business had revenue of $43.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema in Europe, the United States, Israel, and South Korea.

