Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.21 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.66%. On average, analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $21.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.20. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $39.28.
Peoples Bancorp Company Profile
Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.
