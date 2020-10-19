Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target raised by BofA Securities from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $58.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $66.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Peloton from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Peloton from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Peloton from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Peloton currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.64.

Shares of PTON opened at $131.33 on Thursday. Peloton has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $139.75. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.30 and a 200-day moving average of $61.60.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 171.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $24,249,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 300,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,282,382.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 183,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $24,122,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,432,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 959,996 shares of company stock worth $87,174,415.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Peloton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Peloton by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,118,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,516 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Peloton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,557,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

