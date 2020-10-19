Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PTON. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Peloton from $59.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Peloton from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Peloton from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Peloton from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Peloton from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Peloton currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.64.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $131.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion and a PE ratio of -92.49. Peloton has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $139.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.60.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $607.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 171.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Peloton will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $455,157.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $562,054.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 183,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $24,122,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,432,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 959,996 shares of company stock valued at $87,174,415 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton by 402.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton by 317.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185,667 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Peloton by 478.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,060,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666,218 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Peloton by 304.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,274,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton by 50.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,140,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

