Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Shares Gap Down to $0.44

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.44, but opened at $0.42. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 436,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 31,076 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 24.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 177,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 35.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 138,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 130.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44,021 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000.

About Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

