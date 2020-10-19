Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Shares Gap Down to $0.44

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.44, but opened at $0.42. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.
Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.
About Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.