Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) Shares Gap Down to $812.00

Shares of Oxford BioMedica plc (LON:OXB) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $812.00, but opened at $784.00. Oxford BioMedica shares last traded at $814.00, with a volume of 130,942 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OXB shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 831.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 773.22. The company has a market cap of $677.57 million and a P/E ratio of -49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

