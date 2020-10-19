Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Up to $0.32

Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.33. Ocugen shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 113,618 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 17th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.70 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ocugen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $0.86.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.49.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Ocugen will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ocugen stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Ocugen as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

