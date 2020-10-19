NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded NuStar Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on NuStar Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised NuStar Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.60.

NYSE NS opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $29.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.47.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.22). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dan J. Hill purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 376,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 22,026 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,485,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

