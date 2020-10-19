Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.97.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 35.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 461.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

