NorthWestern (NWE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $269.36 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect NorthWestern to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NorthWestern stock opened at $51.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $80.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.30.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

