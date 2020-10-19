Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at CIBC

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Atb Cap Markets raised Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.71.

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$44.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$38.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.17. Northland Power Inc. has a 1 year low of C$20.52 and a 1 year high of C$45.06.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$429.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$442.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.8700001 EPS for the current year.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

