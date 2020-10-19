Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NHYDY. Barclays upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Danske downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $2.79 on Friday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

