Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR) in a report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

LON:NXR opened at GBX 178 ($2.33) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 147.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 150.51. Norcros has a 52 week low of GBX 119 ($1.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 305 ($3.98). The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.80 million and a P/E ratio of 13.19.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

