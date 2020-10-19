NextEra Energy Stock Set to Split on Tuesday, October 27th (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, September 14th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $305.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $308.06. The company has a market cap of $149.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.20.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.69.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $49,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,072 shares of company stock valued at $17,211,381 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 129.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 164.6% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 406.7% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 38.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.