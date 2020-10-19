NextEra Energy (NEE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect NextEra Energy to post earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NEE opened at $305.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.10 and a 200-day moving average of $260.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $308.06.

NextEra Energy’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, October 27th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, September 14th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 26th.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $286.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.69.

In related news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 86,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 41,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.59, for a total value of $11,469,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,072 shares of company stock worth $17,211,381 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

