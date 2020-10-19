NETGEAR (NTGR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $280.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.56 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.35%. On average, analysts expect NETGEAR to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $33.35 on Monday. NETGEAR has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $34.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average is $27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $997.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.80 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $62,216.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,049.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $63,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,776 shares of company stock worth $6,984,440. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTGR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on NETGEAR from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.