Netflix (NFLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Netflix to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Netflix stock opened at $530.79 on Monday. Netflix has a one year low of $265.80 and a one year high of $575.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $507.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.51, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up from $460.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $514.80.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total value of $16,613,728.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,613,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $13,531,370.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,008 shares in the company, valued at $19,223,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,544 shares of company stock worth $97,503,985 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

