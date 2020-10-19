Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $630.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $550.00 to $630.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $514.80.

NFLX opened at $530.79 on Thursday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $265.80 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.83, for a total value of $21,395,954.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,954.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total value of $680,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218 shares in the company, valued at $110,892.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,544 shares of company stock valued at $97,503,985. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

