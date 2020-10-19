Needham & Company LLC Raises Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $540.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $440.00 to $540.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a peer perform rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $410.50.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $559.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $434.18 and a 200-day moving average of $265.83. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $565.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 716.67, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total value of $707,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $782,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $782,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,842 shares of company stock worth $87,511,495. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after buying an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,884,000 after buying an additional 6,390,753 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,521,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,253,000 after buying an additional 1,925,382 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $12,557,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $213,266,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

