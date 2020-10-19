Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Gap Down to $8.61

Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $8.30. Navigator shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 2,268 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVGS. TheStreet raised shares of Navigator from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $455.55 million, a PE ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 2.22.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.45 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. Analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Navigator by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Navigator by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Navigator by 549.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

