National Bank (NBHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect National Bank to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $86.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. On average, analysts expect National Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $30.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. National Bank has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $920.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

