National Bank Financial Upgrades Cargojet (TSE:CJT) to “Outperform”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$245.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$191.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cargojet from C$217.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$176.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cargojet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$205.00.

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$229.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of -84.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$67.87 and a 52-week high of C$229.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$190.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$153.76.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$126.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 4.4399999 earnings per share for the current year.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

