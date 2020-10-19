National Bank Financial Upgrades Cargojet (TSE:CJT) to “Outperform”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$245.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$191.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cargojet from C$217.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$176.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cargojet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$205.00.
Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$229.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of -84.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$67.87 and a 52-week high of C$229.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$190.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$153.76.
Cargojet Company Profile
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
