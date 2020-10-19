National Bank Financial Reiterates C$4.25 Price Target for Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR)

National Bank Financial set a C$4.25 price objective on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lifted their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of AR opened at C$2.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.19. Argonaut Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.76 and a 1 year high of C$3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $782.85 million and a P/E ratio of -4.05.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$80.36 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the producing El Castillo and San Agustin mines located in Durango, Mexico; and the producing La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico.

