National Bank Financial Raises Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$3.00

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.13.

Shares of TSE POU opened at C$2.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.78 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.81 and a 52-week high of C$7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.96.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.70) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$102.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.00 million. Analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post -0.7447773 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

