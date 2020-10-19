Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €269.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €269.00 ($316.47) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €209.00 ($245.88) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($323.53) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €241.85 ($284.52).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.