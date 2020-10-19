Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (MTL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$257.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$258.90 million.

TSE:MTL opened at C$9.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $923.08 million and a PE ratio of 17.24. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.85 and a 52-week high of C$10.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

In other Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark acquired 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.40 per share, with a total value of C$287,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$432,400. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 32,415 shares of company stock valued at $304,946.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTL shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$9.75 to C$11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.75 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.60 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.69.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

