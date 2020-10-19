Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TMSNY. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on TEMENOS AG/S from $146.00 to $129.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of TEMENOS AG/S stock opened at $121.58 on Friday. TEMENOS AG/S has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $172.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.32.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

