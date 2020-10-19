Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VCISY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC cut Vinci from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of VCISY opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Vinci has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $28.78.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

