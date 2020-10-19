Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AXAHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of AXA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $17.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23. AXA has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $28.49.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

