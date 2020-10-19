Morgan Stanley Raises Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Price Target to $7.50

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DESP. ValuEngine raised shares of Despegar.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Despegar.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.33.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DESP opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. Despegar.com has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.17.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of ($9.73) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Despegar.com will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Despegar.com by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Despegar.com by 407.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.