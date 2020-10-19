Morgan Stanley Boosts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $145.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EA. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.41.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $131.92 on Thursday. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $147.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.83.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total transaction of $113,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,061.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total transaction of $731,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,253.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 588,368 shares of company stock worth $74,594,428 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 55,177 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 858.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 323,398 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,395,000 after acquiring an additional 289,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 196,919 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $20,973,000 after acquiring an additional 45,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

