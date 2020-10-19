Mizuho Lowers Welltower (NYSE:WELL) to Neutral

Mizuho lowered shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has $57.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $51.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Welltower has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $93.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,986,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,555,000 after buying an additional 5,066,029 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,260,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,844,000 after buying an additional 1,960,031 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Welltower by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,987,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,665,000 after buying an additional 875,382 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,936,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

