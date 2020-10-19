Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.33.

TIGO stock opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average is $27.65. Millicom International Cellular has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $49.79.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. Research analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 12.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 103.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter worth about $98,000. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

