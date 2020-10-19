Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) Shares Gap Up to $2.00

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.00, but opened at $2.78. Midatech Pharma shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 199,218 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88.

Get Midatech Pharma alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Midatech Pharma stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) by 939.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,895 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.47% of Midatech Pharma worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTD201, a long acting dose of Octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; and MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Midatech Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midatech Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.