Mercantile Bank (MBWM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $41.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.67 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 10.27%. On average, analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $21.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MBWM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Mercantile Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.