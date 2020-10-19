Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Cut to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a market perform rating for the company.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $17.10 on Thursday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.