Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Increased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 146.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,820,000 after buying an additional 2,614,737 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $53,522,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 44.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $829,028,000 after buying an additional 1,052,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,026,634,000 after buying an additional 767,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 9.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 335,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.81.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.54, for a total transaction of $21,187,441.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,933,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,918,978,971.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 263,465 shares of company stock valued at $83,297,010 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $339.40 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $339.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $341.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

