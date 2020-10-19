ManpowerGroup (MAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect ManpowerGroup to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 1.18%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect ManpowerGroup to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $72.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.98. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $49.57 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.02.

Several research analysts have commented on MAN shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

