LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) PT Set at €455.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €455.00 ($535.29) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MC. UBS Group set a €462.00 ($543.53) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €475.00 ($558.82) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €440.00 ($517.65) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €475.00 ($558.82) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €500.00 ($588.24) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €470.33 ($553.33).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne (MC.PA) alerts:

EPA:MC opened at €432.60 ($508.94) on Friday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a one year high of €260.55 ($306.53). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €407.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of €375.46.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne (MC.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne (MC.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.