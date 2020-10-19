Luby's (NYSE:LUB) Shares Gap Up to $2.72

Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.72, but opened at $2.87. Luby's shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 1,511 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Luby's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Luby's (NYSE:LUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.99 million during the quarter. Luby's had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Luby's stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Luby's worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Luby's Company Profile (NYSE:LUB)

Luby's, Inc provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's restaurants, Fuddruckers restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise restaurants, Fuddruckers franchise operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

