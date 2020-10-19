Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 10,382 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,382 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Insiders have sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $40.16 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average is $43.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $170.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

