Lockheed Martin (LMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post earnings of $6.07 per share for the quarter. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 23.75-24.05 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $386.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $387.58 and its 200 day moving average is $379.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.59.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.