LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

LIVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on LivaNova from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $56.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average is $49.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $85.30.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.15. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LivaNova by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,610,000 after buying an additional 49,511 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in LivaNova by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,529,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,203,000 after acquiring an additional 33,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter worth about $608,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

