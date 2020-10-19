Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Given New $122.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $114.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Life Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Life Storage presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.73.

Shares of LSI opened at $116.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.41. Life Storage has a one year low of $67.31 and a one year high of $119.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.36 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 76.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Life Storage by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Life Storage by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

