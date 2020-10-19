L'Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of L'Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AIQUY. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L'Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.51. L'Air Liquide has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $33.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in L'Air Liquide stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L'Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

