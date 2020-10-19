L'Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L'Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $31.59 on Friday. L'Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in L'Air Liquide stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L'Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L'Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

