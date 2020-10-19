Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €82.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.38 ($71.03).

ETR KRN opened at €55.95 ($65.82) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -674.10. Krones has a 12-month low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a 12-month high of €75.50 ($88.82). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €55.29.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

