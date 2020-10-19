Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft’s (KNRRY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, September 14th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of KNRRY opened at $30.99 on Thursday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $32.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

